Submit proposals for declaring slum areas in Raichur district immediately, officials told

MLA and Chairman of the Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya has directed the local bodies and tahsildars of the respective taluks in Raichur district to submit to the board proposals for areas pending to be declared as slum areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was chairing a review meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

“As many as 24 areas, including 12 in Raichur taluk, followed by eight in Deodurg taluk and four in Manvi taluk, are pending to be declared as slum areas. There are 98,545 residents from 24,389 families residing in these areas. Therefore, officers should submit proposals immediately to complete the process of declaring these areas as slums,“ Mr. Abbayya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the various projects in 294 slum areas in the State, ₹13,276 crore has been sanctioned. Of this amount, ₹2,703.80 crore is from the share of the Central government, ₹2,895.10 crore from the share of the State government, ₹395.06 crore from the local urban bodies, ₹6,691 crore will come from beneficiaries, while ₹596.19 crore has been sanctioned for providing basic facilities, he said.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the officers for not providing basic facilities to slum dwellers in the Ganga Nagar slum area in Sindhanur and directed them to provide drinking water and toilet facilities.

He added that action should be taken against the contractor for not constructing houses in slum areas within the stipulated period.

Deputy Commissioner Nitish K., Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Puttamadaiah, Commissioner for Karnataka Slum Development Board Ashok D.S., Technical Director of Kalaburagi Division M.A. Khayyum, Director of DUDC Jagadish Gangannavar, CMC Commissioner Guru Siddaiah and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.