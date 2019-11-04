Submit proposal for paddy procurement centres, officers told

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh on Saturday directed officers of the Agricultural Marketing Department to submit a proposal to the State government for opening paddy procurement centres under the support price scheme for paddy announced by the Union government for 2019-20.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Task Force at the District Offices Complex here.

Mr. Jagadeesh said that there had been good rainfall in the district and hence, there had been good paddy harvest. Farmers had cultivated paddy in 34,730 hectares of land.

The rate for paddy in the market was less than the support price announced by the Union government, he said.

He directed the officers to make arrangements to store paddy at godowns in Udupi, Kundapur and Karkala. The officers should also appoint graders to test the quality of paddy, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, Deputy Director of Agriculture Chandrashekhar Naik and APMC secretary Shivanand were present.