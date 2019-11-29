Submit proposal for more barracks in jail, prison officials told

Considering the demand for opening new barracks for reducing the pressure and crowding in the existing ones, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has directed the prison authorities to submit a proposal in the matter.

Addressing a visitors council meeting at the Kalaburagi Central Prison here on Friday, he also told the authorities to conduct various professional training and workshops for the inmates on a regular basis.

“Jails should serve as transformation centres. We need to help develop professional skills of inmates so that they can actively get involved and benefit. The jail authorities should on a regular basis conduct workshops and use advanced technologies for the purpose,” he said.

Commissioner of Police M.N. Nagaraj assured the jail authorities of providing enough security personnel for escorting undertrials to courts for hearing and also on their way back to prison.

Chief Superintendent of Prison P.S. Ramesh made a brief description of the plans for providing basic infrastructure in the jail and improving inmates professional skills and talents so as to bring them to the mainstream of society. He also sought cooperation from all the government departments as well as the public.

Third Additional Sessions Judge V.N. Jagadish, Additional Police Commissioner Prasanna Kumar Desai, Jail Superintendent I.J. Myageri, social activists Sharanabasappa Pappa and Shivasharanappa N. Sire, Public Works Department executive engineer, surgeons, district health and family welfare officer and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Sharat, along with the other officers, inspected the jail and inaugurated the steam cooking facility at the prison kitchen.