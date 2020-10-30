Submit Digital Life Certificate online: EPFO

Bengaluru

30 October 2020 22:38 IST

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in view of the pandemic, will collect Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan patra) for 2021 from Employee’s Pension Scheme pensioners through online mode.

Regional PF Commissioner, RO, Bengaluru (Central), EPFO, in a release said EPS Pensioners may approach their pension disbursing bank branch or the nearest common service centre to submit the certificate. It can also be submitted through mobile via UMANG app, provided it is connected to a biometric device. The certificate is valid for 12 months from its submission.

