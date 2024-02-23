Submit compliance report on facilities at poll booths: DCs

February 23, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag on Friday told the officers of both districts to cross-check basic facilities available at the polling booths in all eight assembly constituencies that are part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat.

Of eight assembly constituencies in the LS seat, four are in Mysuru district, and therefore the meeting was convened by the Deputy Commissioners of the two districts.

At the meeting to review the arrangements made for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, at Bandipur, the DCs asked the officers to submit a compliance report by March 6 verifying the basic facilities at the polling booths.

They also told the officers to establish inter-State check posts on the borders coming under the districts. The personnel deployed at the checkposts need to check the vehicles that pass through the posts properly. An awareness of the posts needs to be done.

As the borders in districts have forest cover, the officers need to keep a close watch on the illegal movement of cash, liquor and other valuables during elections, the DCs said.

It was also important for monitoring the use of coracles for transporting cash and liquor illegally, avoiding the posts. In this regard, the Forest Department needs to constitute teams for strict surveillance, they suggested.

The DCs said the officers from both the districts need to work in coordination while discharging their duties. The officers have to work responsibly without committing any lapses, they directed.

Senior officers from both the districts were present.

