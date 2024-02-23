GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Submit compliance report on facilities at poll booths: DCs

The deputy commissioners of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar held a meeting in Bandipur to review arrangements for the LS polls to Chamarajanagar seat; Of eight assembly constituencies in Chamarajnagar LS seat, four are in Mysuru district

February 23, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at the meeting to review poll preparations, in Bandipur on Friday.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at the meeting to review poll preparations, in Bandipur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag on Friday told the officers of both districts to cross-check basic facilities available at the polling booths in all eight assembly constituencies that are part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat.

Of eight assembly constituencies in the LS seat, four are in Mysuru district, and therefore the meeting was convened by the Deputy Commissioners of the two districts.

At the meeting to review the arrangements made for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, at Bandipur, the DCs asked the officers to submit a compliance report by March 6 verifying the basic facilities at the polling booths.

They also told the officers to establish inter-State check posts on the borders coming under the districts. The personnel deployed at the checkposts need to check the vehicles that pass through the posts properly. An awareness of the posts needs to be done.

As the borders in districts have forest cover, the officers need to keep a close watch on the illegal movement of cash, liquor and other valuables during elections, the DCs said.

It was also important for monitoring the use of coracles for transporting cash and liquor illegally, avoiding the posts. In this regard, the Forest Department needs to constitute teams for strict surveillance, they suggested.

The DCs said the officers from both the districts need to work in coordination while discharging their duties. The officers have to work responsibly without committing any lapses, they directed.

Senior officers from both the districts were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / state politics / security measures / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.