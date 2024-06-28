Submit audit reports and expenditure details from 2019, Karnataka HC directs State Construction Workers’ Welfare Board

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to submit all the audit reports conducted from 2019 and the details of expenditure incurred by the board.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by two girls, daughters of construction labourers, who had sought directions from the court to the board for releasing financial assistance from the Labour Welfare Fund for pursuing their LLB and MBA courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Order of funds

The court, in April, directed the board to release ₹30,000 and ₹35,000, respectively, for the two petitioner-girls for pursuing their courses. Also, the court in April sought details of the fund as it was informed to the court by the petitioners’ counsel that though about ₹6,700 crore is available in the fund, the board has reduced the quantum of amount for statutory financial assistance to the children of construction labourers but is spending high for miscellaneous purposes.

During the hearing on the petitions on June 25, the petitioner’s advocate referred to a 2019 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in which it was pointed out that the administrative and miscellaneous expenditure permitted from the fund under the law is ₹26.95 crore but what the officers had spent was ₹386.54 crore during the period audited by the CAG.

Even though the CAG report is of 2019, the advocate has pointed out that even today, there is misuse of funds by the officers. Following these submissions, the court sought audit reports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.