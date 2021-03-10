Karnataka

Subhash Adi to head panel

The State government has named former High Court judge and Upalokayukta Justice Subhash B. Adi as head of the panel that will examine all demands for changes in the State’s reservation matrix.

The order constituting the committee does not stipulate a time frame for the panel. The State Cabinet had recently resolved to form a three-member committee to look into all the demands and advice the State government on the way ahead. The other two members of the committee are former Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha, who joined BJP in 2019, and B.V. Vasanth Kumar, associate professor, Maharani Arts College, Mysuru.

There had been opposition to constituting such a committee from some quarters.

