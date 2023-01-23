Subhas Chandra Bose statue to be reinstalled on Vidhana Soudha premises

January 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that the statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, which was removed for Namma Metro work, will be reinstalled on the Vidhan Soudha premises.

“The order to reinstall the statue will be issued immediately. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an inspiration to achieve freedom then and he is an inspiration to build the nation now,” the Chief Minister said, during the birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter here.

Stating that patriotism was in Bose’s name, he said: “He had presented his thoughts that was against the thoughts of several towering Congress leaders. Since he had different thoughts that were different from that of Congress, he had won defeating the official candidate of the Congress in the party president’s election.”

He said that it was important for the nation to follow the ideals of Bose now, which would help the country become self reliant.

The Chief Minister said that work on creating awareness about the work of Bose in the State is currently under way.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai said that the Naarishakti tableau for the Republic Day parade would be ready within a week.

Speaking to presspersons here, he said that the Karnataka tableau has been participating in the RD parade for the last 14 years.

“There were talks about the tableau not being chosen to give a chance to other States. But after I spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, permission was given. Within 8-10 days the tableau on the theme of Naarishakti has been created. It has come out very well.”

He said that everyone should keep aside petty feelings and unite when it comes to Karnataka issues.