Subdued Basava Jayanti celebrations in some North Karnataka districts in view of poll code

April 23, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

What otherwise would have been vibrant celebrations of the birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara), the day was reduced to a low-key affair in the districts of North Karnataka on Sunday, in view of the election code of conduct being in force.

Last year, colourful processions and programmes marked Basava Jayanti in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada with various organisations organising processions, along with the district and taluk administrations inviting folk artistes to give colourful performances.

This year, however, the celebrations were subdued with the authorities doing away with processions on account of the poll code of conduct. Instead, they held simple celebrations at their respective offices, paying floral tributes to Basaveshwara and delivering talks on his life and contribution to society.

After the floral tributes, invited guests spoke on the message of the refomer and how it was relevant to the present world. Much before democracy came to be established in the country, Basaveshwara had laid the foundation for it through the Anubhava Mantapa at Koodalasangama, they said.

On account of the elections, organisations too held symbolic celebrations, paying floral tributes and delivering talks on various topics related to the teachings of Basaveshwara.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde paid floral tributes to Basaveshwara in the programme held on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev M., Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri and members of various organisations took part in the programme.

Basava Kendras and other organisations dedicated to Basava philosophy organised programmes in their respective centres across these districts. Vachana Gayana (rendition of Vachanas) was held as part of the celebrations and cultural programmes on 12th century saints were also held as part of the celebrations.

As usual, political leaders lined up in front of the statues of Basaveshwara in various towns and cities to garland and pay tributes. In Hubballi-Dharwad most of the candidates made it a point to garland the statue of Basaveshwara. Along with them, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also paid floral tributes.