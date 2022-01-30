Subbayya Neela’s work selected for international painting exhibition

KALABURAGI

30 January 2022 23:55 IST

A painting on the Dasoha Mahasutra by renowned artist Subbayya Neela, who is also the chairperson of the Faculty of Fine Arts in the Sharnbasva University, has won international acclaim and selected to be exhibited among the paintings of renowned artists from different countries in an online 25th Mosaic Padam Chand Memorial Global Online Painting Competition 2021 organised by New Delhi-based Happy School.

Dr. Neela, who has created several paintings on the Dasoha Mahasutra penned by the eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharnabasaweshwar Samasthan Dr. Sharnabaswappa Appa, said that his acrylic painting on a canvas on one of the Dasoha Mahasutra, Guruvinge Sharanu Sharanarthi Lingakke Sharanu Sharanarthi, has been selected for the display at the international painting competition now.

The painting work of one artist each from 46 countries has been selected to participate in the competition and Dr. Neela was the only Indian to be selected to display his paintings. Renowned painters from different countries, including Argentina, Brazil, the U.S., Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Cuba, Colombia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, are participating in the international competition.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Appa and Chairperson of the Sharanabasaweshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr. Dakshayini Appa have congratulated Dr. Neela for his achievement and bringing laurels to the university.