Subbanna Ambesangipasses away

Belagavi

09 November 2020 21:57 IST

Writer Subbanna Ambesangi (70) died in Eklaspur in Bidar district on Monday. He retired as a college lecturer. Apart from creative works, he produced scholarly thesis on the problems of Kannada-speaking population in the border districts. His poetry collections, Kadinalli Hidida Grahana, Aralu, Chetana and Balliya Hoo, have won awards. He was also a recipient of the district level Rajyotsava award.

