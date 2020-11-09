Karnataka

Subbanna Ambesangipasses away

Writer Subbanna Ambesangi (70) died in Eklaspur in Bidar district on Monday. He retired as a college lecturer. Apart from creative works, he produced scholarly thesis on the problems of Kannada-speaking population in the border districts. His poetry collections, Kadinalli Hidida Grahana, Aralu, Chetana and Balliya Hoo, have won awards. He was also a recipient of the district level Rajyotsava award.

