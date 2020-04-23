Karnataka

Sub-registrars’ offices to open from today, with conditions

A month after the registration of properties was stopped in the State, offices of sub-registrars are set to open from Friday with certain conditions. The offices in the State will be open from 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

To maintain social distancing in the offices, the Stamps and Registration Department has been asked to popularise the pre-registration data entry (PRDE) system, which is currently in vogue in Bengaluru.

The sub-registrars have been directed to register a maximum of three documents per hour. While social distancing has to be maintained within and outside the office, visitors will be scanned with thermal scanners. Wearing of masks has also been made compulsory.

The offices in containment zones will remain closed, and the registration process in the red zone will be done through the PRDE system, which will be extended to all offices across Karnataka.

Under the PRDE system, a time slot is given for registration, and the entry pass will be issued by the respective sub-registrars.

Applications for encumbrance certificates, duplicate copy of registered documents, certificates needed for farm loans will have to be received online only.

Apr 23, 2020

