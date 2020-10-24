Sub-Inspector suspended for fake rescue videos

A Sub-Inspector of Police has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the officer attached to Nelogi Police Station for conducting a fake rescue operation in flood-hit Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi recently.

A series of videos and photos of police officer Mallanna Gouda Yalagod in action have gone viral on the social media.

In one such video, Mr. Yalagod is seen standing in floodwaters with villagers and goats after conducting a fake rescue operation. He is also seen standing, with the help of villagers, on a floating thermacol in floodwaters. It is said that he made those videos to receive appreciation from senior officers in the department.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Simi Miriam George said that Mr. Yalagod has been placed under suspension. Jewargi Sub-Inspector of Police Sangamesh has been transferred to Nelogi Police Station.