Sub-Inspector of Police suspended in connection with girl’s death

A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Jewargi Police Station Manjunath Hugar was suspended in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl, Bharati, in Kalaburagi on Saturday night.

The suspension order was issued to the police officer on Monday evening.

On Sunday, villagers of Jainapur staged a protest outside the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science in the city carrying the body of the girl who, they said, died after police assault.

The agitators called off the protest at midnight after Superintendent of Police Mariam George assured them of looking into the incident. The last rites of Bharati were performed at her native village, Jainapur in Jewargi taluk, on Monday morning. Bharati was taken into custody along with her mother after a clash erupted during the gram panchayat poll victory celebrations on December 31.

Based on a complaint, the Jewargi Police arrested 10 members, including Bharati and her mother Sangeeta. After the child got sick in jail, she was shifted to GIMS Hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday night.