Sub-Inspector dies of COVID-19 on retirement day

A police officer from Hosapete in Vijayanagara district died of COVID-19 on his last day in office on Wednesday.

Yallappa Kadarahalli (60), who was serving as Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Town Police Station in Hosapete, tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago. He was being treated at the Koppal government hospital. Being on a ventilator, his health condition was deteriorating with each passing day. He eventually stopped responding to treatment and breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was to retire from service on Wednesday and his colleagues were preparing for a small send-off event in the police station.

The last rites were performed at his native village Kandakur in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district.