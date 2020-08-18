Sub-committee to look into Lokayukta recommendations on KAS officers

BENGALURU

18 August 2020 23:14 IST

The State government has formed a six-member Cabinet sub-committee to examine the proposals related to rejecting or modifying the recommendations by the Lokayukta and Upalokayukta regarding departmental inquiries or disciplinary action against KAS officers belonging to Group-A cadre.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the Cabinet sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol.

The other members of the sub-committee are: Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle.

