Stuttering Awareness Day: Seminar for teachers at AIISH

November 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Fluency Unit at the Department of Clinical Services, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru is organising a Seminar on “Role of Teachers in the Early Identification and Management of Persons with Stuttering” on the occasion of Commemoration of International Stuttering Awareness Day on November 3 between 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The target group for the program includes teachers from H.D. Kote, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, Mysuru North, Mysuru Rural, Nanjangud, Periyapatna, and T. Narasipura and Mysuru South areas. They will be educated on nature, causes, myths, and facts, and the role of teachers in the management of stuttering.

Identification of children with communication disorders in classroom settings, classroom adaptations, facilities, and concessions available from the government for persons with communication disorders, a release said here.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction H. K. Pandu will be the chief guest, and Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH will preside. For further details, contact Dr. Sangeetha M., associate professor, department of clinical services, and Seema M., audiologist/speech-language pathologist Gr. I., department of clinical services, AIISH, Mysuru-570 006, Phone: 0821-2502503, Ext; 2502/2518.