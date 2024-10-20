Stuttering Awareness Day: AIISH to host seminar

On the occasion of International Stuttering Awareness Day, the Fluency Unit at AIISH, Mysuru is hosting a two-day seminar on “Enhancing Speech Fluency: Evidence-Based Approaches for Clinical Practice” here on October 21 and 22.

The event will bring together ten experts from around the world to share latest insights and strategies for improving stuttering. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for professionals to learn and make a difference in the lives of those who stutter,” according to the institute.

AIISH has created various public awareness materials that are available on its website ( https://aiishmysore.in/public ). At the seminar, a special handout aimed at helping adults who stutter manage anxiety will be released. This handout provides practical tips to support individuals to feel calmer and more confident while speaking. “We believe these resources will make a positive difference in the lives of many individuals,” a note from the institute said.

This year, the theme of International Stuttering Awareness Day 2024 is ‘The Power of Listening.’ It encourages everyone to think about how we listen to people who stutter as stuttering is a condition where the flow of speech is disrupted by repeated sounds, prolonged words, or pauses that break up speech unexpectedly.

