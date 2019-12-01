Studying Vachana Sahitya will help students in life, says seer

Studying Vachana Sahitya (Vachana literature) would not only help students in facing examinations, but also in life and in becoming better citizens of the country, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Brihan Mutt, Chitradurga, has said.

Interacting with students at Hiremallur Eshwaran College here on Saturday, the seer said that the study of Vachana literature would help students in coming out of the ‘fear of examinations’ and become confident.

“Vachanas provide solutions to all the problems of life. They help an individual in proceeding further in the path of personality development. Vachana literature provides the key for peaceful and harmonious life,” he said.

Giving lessons to the students on personality development and how they should prepare themselves for the challenges of the life, the seer called on them to ‘walk the talk’ .

“You should be clear in your self and outer actions. When there is similarity in both, god will love us. Our actions should make the Almighty love us and not vice-versa. If our words and actions match, then there is no need to fear anything,” he said.

The seer also called on them to make efforts to keep their conscience clear. “If the mind and the body get cleansed, then automatically the climate of fear surrounding you can be vanquished,” he said.

Elaborating on the ‘vachana sahitya’ given by the 12th century vachanakaras and followers of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, he stressed on the need to take the literature to the younger generation.