Study stresses on need for healthy diet, physical activity, and good sleep

At a time when people are looking forward to information on immunity-enhancing nutrition, the University of Mysore’s Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition has come out with a report on ‘Healthy Lifestyle, Nutrition and Food Safety’ in the present circumstances.

While emphasising the need for a healthy lifestyle that includes healthy diet, physical activity and good sleep to boost the immune system, the report recommends consumption of citrus fruits like oranges, sweet lime and lemon, besides strawberry and watermelon, which are rich sources of micro nutrients such as Vitamin C, potassium, and carotenoids that boost immunity. It is advisable to eat the fruit rather than juice, says the report.

Finding mention in the report is turmeric, which contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound. “It has been shown to boost immune cell activity and enhance antibody responses. Combining turmeric with black pepper significantly improves curcumin bio-availability. Sprinkle a turmeric black pepper combo onto a smoothie, soup, broth or cooked veggies,” said the department’s Chairperson Prof Asna Urooj in the report.

Similarly, black cumin, commonly known an kalonji, is cited in the report as a natural remedy for everything from bronchitis to diarrhoea. The report also recommends use of ginger, which is also widely used in the treatment of diseases and conditions such as anti-inflammatory and respiratory ailments, which are prevalent among smokers.

The report also recommends green tea, which contains powerful antioxidants and nutrients that help regulate blood sugar, improve brain function and enhance metabolism.While suggesting exercising at home, the report points out that regular exercise releases endorphins – the feel good chemicals – besides preserving muscle strength and improving immunity.

With regards to the concerns over handling packages containing food items of daily use from the market, the report pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S., has said that the virus is unlikely to be transmitted through food itself – as it requires a living host like a human or an animal. The university’s report, however, has suggested that cardboard of the food package be discarded immediately. For, the virus, if any, can remain on the cardboard surface up to 24 hours.