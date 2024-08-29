Study of Pali texts is a prerequisite to understanding Buddhism, says V-C

Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar has said that one must study Pali scripts to understand and learn more about Buddhism and its influence in ancient India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pali is not just a language that has a culture of its own. It is a language that has also developed its own spiritual grace. Those who want to understand Buddhism must study Pali scripts,” Prof. Agsar said at the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on Buddhist Tripitaka for pre-university college lecturers at Gulbarga University on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Gulbarga University, in association with Pali Institute, Naland Vihar, Kalaburagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to its Samskara, Pali has now become a language of study worldwide. Buddhist thoughts are getting more important across the globe because of their timeless relevance. I appreciate the Pali Institute and the Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies for their efforts to disseminate Buddhist thoughts,” Prof. Agsar said.

Retired professor of Manipal Institute of Technology and a scholar in Buddhist philosophy K.P. Rao called upon the people to find the essence of their existence by studying and internalising Buddhist thoughts.

“Enlightenment or the awakening that Buddha got under the Bodhi tree cannot be simply described in words. But we can have such an experience sitting under the Bodhi tree. We must dive deep into the Buddhist literature to understand and internalise Buddhist thoughts and try to find the essence of our existence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefly describing the enlightenment of Buddha and the preparation for it, Prof. Rao said that Buddha searched for enlightenment for seven weeks before getting it under the Bodhi tree.

“When I was in Buddha Gaya, I could feel an element of enlightenment. It is a pure feeling beyond the material and spiritual experiences,” he said.

In his opening remarks, honorary director of Pali Institute Mallepuram G Venkatesh attributed the successful studies of Pali texts to the efforts of veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The study of Pali texts is going on everywhere now because of the interest and efforts of Mallikarjun Kharge. Various certificate courses are offered to students and workshops are organised to study Pali literature,” he said.

Head of the Kannada Department of Gulbarga University and the Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies H.T. Pote said that Gulbarga University is the only university in the State that has a facility to study Pali literature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.