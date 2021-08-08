Study likely to help find solution to crop loss owing to floods

YADGIR

08 August 2021 19:49 IST

A solution will be found based on a scientific study of heavy floods in the Krishna basin which caused damage to farm fields and also villages on the banks of the river, Minister for Primary and Higher Education B.C. Nagesh has said.

He was talking to media after visiting flood-prone Wadagera and Surpur taluks on Sunday.

Mr. Nagesh, who was reviewing the COVID-19 and floods situation in the district, said: “The State government has a responsibility in carrying out a scientific study on crop loss owing to floods every year, after water is discharged from the Basavasagar Reservoir at Narayanpur. Thus, it is thinking of conducting a scientific study to release compensation for crop loss.”

The Minister spoke to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to floods in Anakasugur and Ikur villages. He collected information from individual farmers and asked officers of the Agriculture and other departments to take further steps to provide affected farmers compensation.

Mr. Nagesh then visited the community health centre in Wadagera, the primary health centre in Hayyal (B) and Kodekal and the taluk hospitals in Surpur and Hunsagi and inspected infrastructure, including oxygen units. He also reviewed the steps taken to tackle the pandemic.

Members of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda) and Venkatareddy Mudnal, Commissioner of Education Department Naleen Atul, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Sharma and Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and others were present.