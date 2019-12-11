Study hard to crack civil services examination: SP

“Higher studies are not only for those from rich families as many from the middle class and poor families have cracked the civil services by studying hard and their commitment,” Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has said.

He was addressing students at Navodaya Central School here after inaugurating an event on civil services organised by 21st Century IAS academy on Tuesday.

Dr. Vedamurthy stressed that commitment and hard work will bring success education and also in life.

Born to a middle-class government teacher, Dr. Vedamurthy worked as a vet before taking the civil services examinations and becoming an IPS officer.

“I am the best example of how a person, who didn’t know about civil services examinations till I became a vet, can achieve their goals and become an IPS officer by hard work. Therefore, you can also become like me if you concentrate on studies,” he said. He also urged students to read newspapers and make notes about the articles and also gather the information available online about how to face the UPSC examinations. Expressing concern about crimes on women, Dr. Vedamurthy said that girls should learn how to face difficult situations and inform the police immediately about any threats to them. The police department in Raichur have already introduced ‘Obavva Pade’ to help women. Therefore, any women call 9480803800 for help, he added.

Emmanuel Sandeep, resource person from 21st Century IAS Academy, said that county needed young officers to serve the nation. “You should study hard till you achieve your goals as you don’t have any pressure except to study,” he added. Briefing about the academy, Mr Sandeep said that the academy has been providing training for candidates who wish to appear in the UPSC examination.