Study finds developmental trajectories of mental abilities continue to grow through childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood

February 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

A collaborative study by researchers from India, U.K., and other European countries has found that developmental trajectories of mental abilities continue to develop through childhood, adolescence, and even into early adulthood.

The study, published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry this month, examined cross-sectional growth trajectories for executive functions and social cognition in young people. This will enable doctors to track child development and in the future may be helpful for risk identification of mental health problems in later life..

Based on cVEDA

Eesha Sharma from the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NIMHANS, who is the lead author of the study, told The Hindu that the study is based on the cVEDA (Consortium on Vulnerability to Externalizing Disorders and Addictions) study, an Indian population based developmental cohort.

Led by Vivek Benegal, Professor of Psychiatry at NIMHANS, the cVEDA study collected and assessed neuro-developmental data of more than 9,000 Indian children, adolescents and adults, aged 6–23 years. There were seven recruitment centres (representing north, north-east, east, and south India) that varied in risk profiles (socio-economic status and childhood adversity). Cognitive abilities are markers of brain development and psychopathology. Abilities, across executive, and social domains needed better characterisation over development, including factors that influence developmental change.

“In the present study on developmental trajectories of mental abilities over childhood, adolescence and into early adulthood, we analysed baseline (cross-sectional) data from the cVEDA study. We examined several abilities like working memory (the ability to hold information temporarily to carry out daily activities), self-regulation (the ability to inhibit our responses as per the demands of a situation), cognitive flexibility (the ability to think alternatively), social cognition (in terms of the ability to identify social blunders) and emotion recognition (the ability to identify facial emotional expressions). We found that all the abilities continued to develop through childhood and adolescence,” Dr Sharma explained.

Cognitive developmental trajectories

According to the study, cognitive developmental trajectories showed that working memory matures earliest, followed by inhibitory control, and then cognitive flexibility, over age spanning 6–23 years. Among social cognition abilities, theory of mind related capacities developed in childhood, whereas emotional abilities continued development into adulthood, the study stated.

“Socio-economic status, perhaps by providing enriched environments, has the most prominent influence on cognitive development. Adverse childhood experiences have a negative impact on development of certain cognitive abilities . Performance quantile in childhood is a significant determinant of adult outcomes in executive functioning. The more prominent developmental impact of experiential variables like childhood adversity and wealth index in the lower quantiles of response inhibition and emotion recognition suggests that these abilities, particularly, can be enhanced by the provision of learning opportunities. This is likely to have a cascading impact on other skill development and functionality,” the study concluded.

In early adulthood

Dr Sharma explained that while working memory, self-regulation and social cognition matured in adolescence, cognitive flexibility and emotion recognition continued to mature even in early adulthood. “This suggests that developmental changes continue in the human brain beyond childhood. Adolescents and young adults are still maturing in their abilities to respond to situations and to regulate themselves,” she said.

On the finding about poverty and adverse childhood experiences (abuse, neglect, and others) negatively impacting the growth of the examined developmental abilities, she said. “Growing minds in children, adolescents and adults require conducive and positive environments to maximize their developmental potential. Therefore, there is a long-standing and urgent need, now supported by empirical evidence, to focus on improving these basic support systems, such as safe and enriching spaces for youth, in the country,” Dr. Sharma said.