Study BJP’s policies to counter them, Siddaramaiah tells Congress workers

Bengaluru

17 August 2021 00:00 IST

Urging Congress party workers to study the “disastrous policies” of the BJP to counter them effectively, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it was the only way to stand against the “anti-people BJP” and expose its ulterior motives.

“The BJP is a factory of lies. The Narendra Modi government has come up with several policies and laws to help promote crony capitalism and the interests of real estate folks,” the former Chief Minister said in a letter to Congressmen. “The unemployment rate is high and average household expenses have more than doubled.”

He said that the BJP’s mismanagement continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic and many people have died because of the lack of medical resources as a direct result of inefficient and corrupt governance. “The Modi government has launched an attack on language, culture, power, and finances of Karnataka. While ₹2.5 lakh crore goes to the Union government in the form of various taxes and cess, only ₹38,000 crore is given back to us. If we consider 42% devolution to the State as per the 15th Finance Commission, we should have got ₹1.1 lakh crore,” he said, adding that Karnataka was turning into a debt State.

“We have to effectively counter the lies of the BJP. Our office has released three booklets explaining the damage done by the Modi government,” he said.