ADVERTISEMENT

‘Study Australia Showcase’ held at REVA university

February 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission organised a ‘Study Australia Showcase’ in partnership with Indian universities, starting at REVA University in Bengaluru on Friday, where officials from the commission highlighted various initiatives introduced by the Australian government to support Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.

The showcase will travel next to Coimbatore on February 20 and Visakhapatnam on February 22, according to a release.

Over 1,000 students from various schools, colleges, and universities in and around Bengaluru attended the roadshow. Around 13 of Australia’s top universities showcased their offerings, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Denise Eaton, Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner, Bengaluru, highlighted the new opportunities available to Indian students with the signing of Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) between India and Australia in December last year. Ms. Eaton also spoke about too, India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced draft guidelines for foreign universities to set up branch campuses in India, which is another step towards bringing the Australian education closer to Indian students.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US