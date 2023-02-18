‘Study Australia Showcase’ held at REVA university

February 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission organised a ‘Study Australia Showcase’ in partnership with Indian universities, starting at REVA University in Bengaluru on Friday, where officials from the commission highlighted various initiatives introduced by the Australian government to support Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.

The showcase will travel next to Coimbatore on February 20 and Visakhapatnam on February 22, according to a release.

Over 1,000 students from various schools, colleges, and universities in and around Bengaluru attended the roadshow. Around 13 of Australia’s top universities showcased their offerings, said a release.

Denise Eaton, Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner, Bengaluru, highlighted the new opportunities available to Indian students with the signing of Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) between India and Australia in December last year. Ms. Eaton also spoke about too, India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced draft guidelines for foreign universities to set up branch campuses in India, which is another step towards bringing the Australian education closer to Indian students.