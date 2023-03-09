Students won’t be detained in classes 5 and 8 even if they fail exam, govt. tells HC

March 09, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday completed hearing the petitions filed by a few associations of private schools, which have questioned the change in the method of assessment of students of classes 5 and 8 for the academic year 2022-23.

Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, who heard the arguments on behalf of the associations and the State government, has indicated that he would pass the order on Friday. The exams are scheduled from March 13.

The Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association Karnataka, in their petitions, had questioned the correctness of changing the assessment method by conducting exams through the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) instead of school-level assessment as was done till previous academic year.

Change at end of year

The associations had also contended that such a change at the end of the academic year, during December 2022, adversely affects the students and the teachers.

Earlier, the government counsel defended the change in the method of assessment while clarifying that it is not a board examination but only a minor change in the process of assessment and the changes are in compliance with the amendments made to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, with effect from March 2019, which prescribe regular exams at the end of academic year for classes 5 and 8.

Making it clear that there is no detaining the students who fail to secure pass marks in the proposed exams, the government told the court that assessment of the students for 80% marks of the total 100 marks are completed at the school level itself for this academic year based on the marks secured by the students in the four formative assessment (FA) exams and one summative assessment (SA)-1 exams conducted in the schools.

It is only the SA-2 exam, which was usually conducted in school itself, is being conducted through the KSEAB by preparing common question papers for uniform assessment of overall learning level of the students in all the schools. The students will have to write exam for a total 40 marks in each subject (20 marks for multiple choice questions and 20 marks for descriptive questions) and 50% of the marks scored in this exam would be considered towards the remaining 20% marks for the overall assessment.

Special coaching

The valuation of answer papers would be done at taluk and block level for classes of class 5 and 8, respectively, and those students who fail to get 35% marks out of the total 100 marks assessment would be given special coaching and would be given supplementary exam. However, no students would be detained even if they fail even in the supplementary exams, the government told the court.