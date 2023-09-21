ADVERTISEMENT

Students who played for India in Bangkok event feted

September 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi-based Divine Providence Convent High School organised a reception for its students who represented India at the World Table Tennis tournament held in Bangkok recently.

Tanishka Kalbhairav and Ayushi Godse, who represented India in the prestigious WTT championships, were taken out in a procession in the city.

They were welcomed by the teachers and staff into the school.

Tanishka Kalbhairav won the gold medal in the under 11 category. Ayushi Ghodse has been playing since the age of six and represented Karnataka and India at various levels.

Both are trained under the guidance of coach Sangam Bailoor in the Belgaum Table Tennis Academy.

