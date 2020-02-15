Students view models of satellites and rockets

Earlier, Anjali Gaikwad had only seen satellites and rockets either on television or in pictures, but on Friday she saw their models, which were brought by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here.

As part of its outreach programme on account of the centenary birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhi, the father of Indian space science, ISRO organised ‘Space of Wheel’ for students.

Nearly, 5,000 students of different schools took part in the programme at BLDE Engineering college.

Arvind Nimbal, a class 10 student, said that students living in metros normally get the chance to visit premier institutions such as ISRO. “But since we don’t get such opportunity, the ISRO has given us a great chance to watch the satellites and rockets models in our city itself,” he said.

Several scientists of ISRO also held an interactive session with the students.

The teachers too said that such events help in improving the knowledge of the students about space science and encourage the students to become scientists.

The scientists said that the event was held with an objective of creating awareness among the students about space sciences and educate them about the achievements of ISRO.

They said that they have been holding such events since last August and will continue till this August in all districts of the State.