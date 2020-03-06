Students urged to update skill sets

“Updating one’s skill sets and making use of the same to deliver the results at a fast pace is the core of success in the present competitive world,” said senior vice-president of Radio Mirchi, Bengaluru, Sangeeta Nair.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day national-level advertising festival ‘Bamboozle-2020’, organised by KLE Society’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR), here on Friday, Ms. Nair called on the students to make best efforts to learn.

“The first five years of your career is all about learning. The two lessons I have learnt in my life are: firstly, opportunities will not come to you, and secondly after your education you feel learning will stop. But actually it is continuous,” she said.

Narrating her own experience and the difficulties she faced during her projects, she explained how her decision not to give up and her perseverance helped her to succeed. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, she called on the students to be humble in their approach.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep stressed the need for the students to develop core competencies. “Performance is more important for brand building today and for long-term success. Brand building has become the mantra of the day and everyone has to work hard to achieve the same”.

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony, member of the board of management of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli elaborated on various measures taken by the society on improving the quality of education.

Welcoming the gathering, Director of IMSR Prasad Roodagi briefed about the event, which he said, provided a platform to young MBA students to show their creativity and skills in advertising.