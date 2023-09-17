Students urged to study ancient engineering and spread the word about it across the world

September 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Venkapayya R. Desai, director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad, has emphasised the need for students to study the ancient Indian science that has manifested in historical buildings, including temples and palaces.

He was delivering the keynote address at the 13th Graduation ceremony of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) in Dharwad on Saturday.

Prof. Desai elaborated on the tremendous knowledge hidden in India’s ancient traditions and gave several examples of engineering designs belonging to various time periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called upon students to study the ancient engineering wonders, created using ancient science and technology. He also urged them to take pride in the rich cultural heritage and tradition of the country and learn from the past to achieve success in the future.

Prof. Desai said that engineering students should conduct research in this area and spread the word about ancient Indian engineering works across the globe.

Presiding over the graduation day, Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar said that the feeling of gratitude is essential to all for succeeding in life.

“In an era of rapidly changing technology, it is the value system instilled in our life by our parents and role models like Dr. Veerendra Heggade that guide us on the righteous path,” he said.

Welcoming the gathering, Principal K. Gopinath spoke about the achievements of the college and the placement record. He said that sponsored projects worth ₹5 crore are under way in the college.

The top scorer of the college, Pooja Nadiger, from the Department of Information Science and Engineering, with a CGPA of 9.94, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade gold medal.

As many as three top scoring students from each one of the seven engineering departments were awarded ranks and medals.

A total of 697 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students received their degrees. Three students from Mechanical Engineering Department received BE Honors Certificates and 29 Ph.D students received appreciation certificates.

Secretary of SDME Society Jeevandhar Kumar, deans, faculty members and students were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.