Students urged to strive with enthusiasm to succeed in careers

Emphasising the need for hard work, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Chancellor of SDM University D. Veerendra Heggade has called on the students to strive with boundless enthusiasm to succeed in their career.

He was speaking at the graduation day ceremony of SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad on Thursday. Mr. Heggade gave away gold medals, cash certificates, and degree certificates to candidates who had successfully completed BDS and MDS courses.

He emphasised the need for treating patients with compassion. He called on them to transform the knowledge that they had gained in the last five years into best treatment to patients.

Mr. Heggade asked the students to be thankful to their parents and uphold the name of their alma mater by becoming a good dentist and serving the patients with compassion. He asked them to remember what all they had learnt during the last five years in the institution as it would be a guide to them in life and profession.

In all 100 candidates who completed BDS and 40 candidates who successfully completed MDS were conferred degrees during the convocation.

On the occasion, Prathek Bolaar and Varuni Iyer, who emerged as the all-round toppers, were honoured. Seven students with highest marks in different subjects received gold medals.