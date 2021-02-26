Students urged to strive with enthusiasm to succeed in careers

Emphasising the need for hard work, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Chancellor of SDM University D. Veerendra Heggade has called on the students to strive with boundless enthusiasm to succeed in their career.
He was speaking at the graduation day ceremony of SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad on Thursday. Mr. Heggade gave away gold medals, cash certificates, and degree certificates to candidates who had successfully completed BDS and MDS courses.
He emphasised the need for treating patients with compassion. He called on them to transform the knowledge that they had gained in the last five years into best treatment to patients.
Mr. Heggade asked the students to be thankful to their parents and uphold the name of their alma mater by becoming a good dentist and serving the patients with compassion. He asked them to remember what all they had learnt during the last five years in the institution as it would be a guide to them in life and profession.
In all 100 candidates who completed BDS and 40 candidates who successfully completed MDS were conferred degrees during the convocation.
On the occasion, Prathek Bolaar and Varuni Iyer, who emerged as the all-round toppers, were honoured. Seven students with highest marks in different subjects received gold medals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath