Students urged to patent innovative works

Vivek Anand Sagar, expert in patents and intellectual property rights (IPR) and consultant to Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST), said that the value of a students grows with every innovation and patent they achieve and it would have a direct impact on their bargaining power during recruitment.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day workshop on ‘Awareness on Intellectual Property Rights’, organised by Sharnbasva University and KSCST, here on Thursday, Mr. Sagar said that KSCST liberally provided funds for both the faculty and the students to take up research and development (R&D) and they should make full use of this.

Stressing the need for educational institutions to encourage and motivate both the staff and the students to take up R&D and project works, Mr. Sagar said that the mere publication of the project in reputed journals will be wasteful and it will also give room for plagiarism, without compensating the person responsible for the innovation.

Mr. Sagar said that those who complete a project should first get a patent for their work before publishing it in the journals.

Praising the proposal of Sharnbasva University to introduce intellectual property rights as a subject, Mr. Sagar said that this will help the students, in addition to their academic skills, and also help them in their professional careers.

Vice-Chancellor of university Niranjan Nisty said that the countries which had accorded high priority for R&D activities and patenting them had prospered, and were in a commanding position in many sectors.