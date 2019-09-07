Students urged to focus on innovations

Intelligent use of the periodic table will give rise to new discoveries and instead of studying science theoretically, students and teachers should concentrate on spending more time in laboratories which are powerhouses for new discoveries and innovations, said scientist C.N.R. Rao.

Speaking at a programme to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the periodic table at Karnatak College, Dharwad, here on Friday, Mr. Rao said that Michel Faraday spent 364 days (excluding Christmas) in the laboratory and was a role model to every scientist.

“Recognising the contributions of Mr. Faraday, Queen Victoria offered a knighthood to him but he did not accept it and he had also rejected the chance to become the president of the Royal Society of London,” said Mr. Rao.

Classes 11 and 12 is the right time for students to dream big and dedicate themselves to reach their goal.

“Everyone dreams of earning money and leading a luxurious life. But, students should remember that discoveries and new inventions give the most satisfaction. Hence, I can call myself the happiest person on this Earth,” he said.

Academician Indumati Rao spoke on Dmitri Ivanovich Mendeleev, a Russian chemist and inventor.

At the end of the programme, a cake in the shape of the periodic table was cut and quiz competitions were organised.