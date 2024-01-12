ADVERTISEMENT

Students urged to consider full-time R&D as career option

January 12, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students explaining their projects to Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy at the science and commerce project exhibition in KLE Society’s Independent PU College in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) Subarna Roy inaugurated a science and commerce project exhibition in KLE Society’s Independent PU College in Belagavi on Thursday.

Dr. Roy addressed the students and said that such events promoted scientific temper among youth. He urged them to seriously consider full-time research and development as a career option.

The first prize went to Balika Adarsh Vidyalaya, Belagavi. The second and the third positions were secured by Amrita Vidyalayam and KLE International School Belagavi.

Several students of the ninth and 10th classes from various schools competed.

Member of the board of management of KLE Society Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Principal Venugopal Reddy, teachers and others were present.

