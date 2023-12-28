Students union accuses Rani Channamma University Registrar of behaving rudely

December 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) have accused Registrar of Rani Channamma University Rajashree Jainapur of behaving in a rude manner with a delegation of students.

A team of students and AIDSO members had gone to meet Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Vijay Nagannanavar in his office in Belagavi on Thursday. They planned to submit a report of a survey conducted by AIDSO about various issues concerning the implementation of the New National Education Policy and the proposed State Education Policy and problems faced by students.

However, the Vice-Chancellor was not in his office and the students were directed to meet the Registrar. Ms. Jainapur, however, not only refused to accept the report but also acted rudely with them. She threw away the report and scolded the students for involving themselves in such activities by neglecting their studies.

She did not believe them when they said that they had come only after completing their classes. She took their pictures on her mobile phone and threatened to initiate action against them.

AIDSO district convenor Mahantesh Bilur condemned the officer’s behaviour and warned of an agitation if the officer did not apologise for her behaviour.

The officer was not available for comment.

The survey is very important for deciding the future of education in the State. Over 23,120 students, teachers and parents from nine universities, colleges and hostels have participated in the survey.

It raises some very important questions. But it is very unfortunate that the officer didn’t want to take a look at it, Mr. Bilur said.