Students turn up at school on time, but not the teacher

Students with their parents and members of Mudugoppa gram panchayat waiting for the teacher at the government lower primary school at Dubaratatti in Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district, Karnataka on October 25, 2021.

Hassan

25 October 2021 12:45 IST

The school in Dubaratatti does not have a permanent teacher

Across Karnataka, primary schools were reopened for children on October 25 and teachers welcomed their students. However, the scene at the government lower primary school in Dubaratatti in Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district was different. While students turned up for classes, there were no teachers.

The government school has 22. A majority of them had reached the school by 9.30 a.m. Representatives of Mudugoppa gram panchayat had also gathered to celebrate the reopening of the school by distributing sweets. But, all of them were disappointed by the absence of teachers.

The teacher of the school had retired a few months ago. Since then, no one was posted to the school on a regular basis. Recently, a teacher posted in a neighbouring village was entrusted with the additional responsibility of looking after the school in Dubaratatti. The teacher used to visit the school three days a week.

Karunakara Shetty, president of Mudugoppa gram panchayat, said, “I came here by 9.30 a.m. to distribute sweets among students, but there were no teachers.”

With the cooperation of villagers, the student strength had been improved in recent years. “The teacher deputed to this school turned up as late as 11 a.m., after reporting to duty at another school. We have resolved to stage a protest until a teacher is posted to our school on a permanent basis,” he said.

Parents said they would not go home until their demand was fulfilled. They wanted Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, who is on an official visit to Shivamogga district, take note of their protest.