Students toppers felicitated

Hassan district administration, on Wednesday, felicitated SSLC students, who secured 625 out of 625 in the board examination. As many as 23 students of Hassan taluk were felicitated by Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others.

Mr. Preetham Gowda, speaking on the occasion, said the students made the district proud by securing the first rank. “All these years Hassan has been known for politics. Now, the district is making achievements in the field of education as well”, he said. He also congratulated the students and wished them success in their future studies.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaju, DDPI K.S.Prakash, BEO Balaram and others were present.