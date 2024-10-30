GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students told to set a goal and work hard to meet it

Published - October 30, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur inaugurating a post-matric hostel for boys in Yadgir.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur inaugurating a post-matric hostel for boys in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MLA Channareddy Tunnur advised students to set a goal and achieve through hard work. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a post-matric hostel for boys in Yadgir on Monday. The hostel building came up under the Backward Classes Welfare Department for the year 2021-22. 

“The government has been spending crores on infrastructure like new buildings. Development works are going on as promised. Students should continue to work hard and achieve their goals by using the facilities provided,” Mr. Tunnur said.

“If there are any issues or problems, bring them to my attention. I will be available for you at anytime to attend to your grievances. I will ensure a good educational atmosphere in the constituency, and you have to assure me good results,” he further said.

Mr. Tunnur inspected toilets, hostel rooms, and computer rooms and received information from officers about materials that were used for construction.

Taluk officer of the Backward Classes Welfare Department Santosh Reddy and others were present.

