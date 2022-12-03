Students told to keep experimenting, questioning for bringing innovation

December 03, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Avishkar, Inter-School Science Fest-2022, organised by The Hindu in School at Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) on the Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala campus in Mysuru on Saturday saw a good response as students from schools in Mysuru, Kodagu and surrounding places took part and demonstrated their projects/innovations in science.

Over 145 student groups representing different schools showcased innovative and cost-effective working project models on the ‘Make in India’ concept. The sprawling RIMSE campus was full of life with the children keen to exhibit their talent and creativity. Each participant group consisted of two students.

Speaking after inaugurating Avishkar-2022, Swami Muktidanandaji, President, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru advised the children to develop a deep interest in science and make use of science in a constructive manner.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda that “Knowledge and knowledge alone can make us perfect”, Swami Muktidanandaji told the students to develop the nature of questioning and expressed confidence that many amongst them would become famous scientists since there’s nothing which is impossible in life.

He cited the examples of Isaac Newton and Thomas Alva Edison and explained how they became the world’s greatest scientists. Edison discovered the incandescent bulb with sheer perseverance and he never gave up while carrying out his experiments. “Like them, never give up in life and work harder for bigger successes,” Swami Muktidanandaji said.

Creativity stressed

He gave a call for promoting creativity in science and complimented The Hindu for giving a platform for the young minds to showcase their knowledge as India needs to make more accomplishments for which innovative knowledge and creativity is the source.

Become an inventor

Former CSIR-CFTRI Chief Scientist and Science Communicator A.S.K.V.S. Sharma, who was the chief guest, said anybody can become an inventor “if you look for problems around you and bring out solutions for them.”

Mr Sharma told the students to ask questions and pursue answers. “All of you can be inventors if you are inquisitive and have the skill for cracking the problems.”

Giving the examples of simple innovations that had great application and made larger impact, he asked the students to keep trying until they accomplish what they wanted. “Try and try until you find your goal,” Mr. Sharma said.

‘Dream big’

Excellent PU College Founder Yuvaraj Jain, in his address, advised students to change the routine and take risks for achieving big in life. “Such accomplishments and hard work will make you successful and prosperous. People will recognise and respect you if you become successful in life,” he said.

While telling the students to dream big, Mr. Jain advised the children to take up the opportunities that come their way and excel. The challenges that you come across must help you achieve big if you put in sincere efforts, he felt.

He told the story behind Alexander Fleming and Winston Churchill and said nothing was impossible if you have a dream.

Mathew M.J., Manager, The Hindu, Mangaluru was present.

Pushparaj from Manjeshwar conducted a workshop for teachers and parents on the occasion.

Later, in the afternoon, prizes were distributed to the winners of the competition.

Swami Ishtanathananda of RIMSE and Ananda Murthy, DGM, IOCL distributed prizes to the winners besides Mr. Yuvaraj Jain. Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri was the title sponsor of the programme while Madhushree-RAAGIDAY biscuits was the snack partner.