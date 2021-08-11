Students told to choose a stream of their choice, serve society

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner honours SSLC toppers

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has urged students who have just cleared SSLC examinations to choose a stream of their choice, gain knowledge in that stream with focus on becoming job-givers rather than being job-seekers.

He was addressing meritorious students from the district who had scored high marks in the examinations, the results of which were announced recently, after having breakfast with them and felicitating them at his official residence in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Mr. Patil told the students to make efforts towards gaining knowledge in all fields so that it would help them in succeeding in Civil Services examinations and serve the country. “Apart from studies, there should be a healthy mix of extra curricular activities and good hobbies. There are opportunities both in government and private sectors. But your focus should be on generating employment rather than seeking jobs,” he said.

Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela said that there is nothing impossible if continuous and focussed efforts are made. “Make use of the facilities and opportunities available to achieve success in the course of your choice,” she told the students.

Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Gurudatta Hegde and IAS Probationary Officer Madhukar Gitte addressed the students and advised them on what to focus on during their further studies.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction M.L. Hanchate gave details about the district performance in SSLC.

State topper

Nagalakshmi Agadi, student of Presentation Girls High School, Dharwad, is the State topper with 625 (out of 625) marks. Of the 25,539 regular students of Dharwad district, 4,463 students have secured A+, 9,787 A, 9,978 B and 2,311 C grades.

Responding to the honour, Nagalakshmi Agadi said that she was honoured to receive the felicitations from the Deputy Commissioner. She said that her ambition is to serve the people by pursuing up medical sciences as there is scarcity of medical professionals in the country.

Preeti Kotabagi from Madanbhavi Government High School, who scored 623 marks, said that her ambition is to become a Deputy Commissioner like Mr. Patil. She said that she will start preparing for the same taking inspiration from the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer.

The State topper and all the district toppers were felicitated and certificates were issued to them. After the programme, the students visited the room in the Deputy Commissioner’s official residence, in which Kittur Queen Chennamma was imprisoned by the British.

Sadiya Mujawar of Anjuman High School, Dharwad, Sourav Nayak of Benaka Vidya Mandir, Hubballi, and Chaitanya Shetty of Chetan Public School, Hubballi, have shared the second place at the district level, with 623 marks.

With 621 marks out of 625, Ankita Bavukar, Vishal Bhovi, Siddarth Gaikwad of Devikoppa Government High School, Pooja Myagade of Betadur Government Kittur Rani Chennamma High School, Bhagyashree Jogin of G.V. Joshi English Medium High School, Hubballi, Rani Kamat of Rotary High School, Navanagar, Priya Kuduvakkal, Spandana Channaveeragoudar, Nagaveni Desai, Sneha Patil of Presentation High School, Dharwad, and Deepak Shenoy of JSS High School, Dharwad, have shared the third place in the district.