Students told to be aware of intellectual property rights to get their innovations legally protected

July 16, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Senior Law Officer and Deputy Director of Prosecution Pranesh Bharathnur has called upon students pursuing their academic career in centres of higher education and universities to have a thorough knowledge of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) so that they can legally protect their original works and innovations.

Speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop on Intellectual Property Rights at the Doddappa Appa Auditorium on the main campus of the Sharnbasva University here on Sunday, Mr. Bharathnur said that IPR mainly relates to the mind and creativity and every creativity and original innovation should legally be protected by patenting them under IPR.

The workshop was jointly organised by the departments of Studies and Research in English, Studies and Research in Kannada, Journalism and Mass Communication and Computer Application of Sharnbasva University.

“Centres of higher education and universities are places from where new ideas, innovations and creativity emerge. The need of the hour is to organise workshops and awareness campaigns about IPR in universities and centres of higher education and provide assistance to the young and bright minds to get their innovations and original works protected legally and patented against infringement and theft,” Mr. Bharathnur said, while appreciating Sharnbasva University for organising the workshop on IPR.

Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve, who presided over the event, said that many of the innovations and original works have been infringed upon and the man who has come out with an original work and innovation may fail to take the full benefit of his innovation and original idea just because of lack of knowledge of patenting laws and IPR.

Dean of the languages and Director of IQAC S.G. Dollegoudar in his introductory remarks said that developed countries, including smaller countries such as South Korea, are way ahead of India with a high number of patents for their innovations.

“One of the major causes for India lagging behind in patenting products and inventions is the lack of awareness about the patenting laws and IPR. In global patent rights ranking, India stood in the 41st or 42nd position whereas countries such as China, the U.S. and South Korea are in the top positions. India has set a target for increasing its patient rights ranking and to be within the top 25 in the next one decade,” he said.

Maheshwari Hiremath and Jyoti Kadadi, faculty members of the SSL Law College, and Dineshkumar Patil, a faculty member in the Department of Law in Gulbarga University, delivered special lectures on different aspects of IPR and patent laws and interacted with students and faculty of Sharnbasva University.

