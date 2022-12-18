  1. EPaper
Students told to be adept at multi-tasking

December 18, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science conducted a programme on industry-institute interaction and students’ skills development programme here on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Utsav Agarwal, Director, Bourka Fabcons Ltd., who urged the students to focus not only on acquiring degree but acquire knowledge for multi-tasking. Students were told to develop a positive mindset and to convert ideas into projects besides keeping themelves updated on current skills. Another resource person, Santosh Gundapi, Managing Director of AT & S India Pvt Ltd, Mysuru, advised the students to pursue a course as per their abilities and flair for learning. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Chief Executive, M.P. Vijayendra Kumar, principal of the college, and others were present and nearly 500 students took part in the event.

