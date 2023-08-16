Students told to adopt special skills to elevate India globally

August 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The students of the present generation must adopt unique skills to shoulder the responsibilities to build and elevate India globally. Knowledge and skills for execution of a situation, and leadership and problem-solving qualities are the ethos of a perfect man, said the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru zone, Sam Cherian.

He was speaking after inaugurating the skilling programme on ‘Shaping of students for employment in industries and entrepreneurship’ organised by the JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ooty Road, Mysuru under the aegis of IQAC in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry-Industry Institute Interaction and Higher Education Panel, Mysuru Zone as one of the G20 Jan Bhagidari events, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Cherian advised the young students to adopt essential skills for innovation and thus to succeed in the competitive world.

He stressed on 10 important components for active learning - critical thinking, need-based education, innovative attitude, communication skills, collaborating ability for sustenance, personal management for growth of individual and society, enquiring capability for better setting the platform of opportunity, wider knowledge on technology, and creativity.

On the occasion, Mr. Cherian briefed the future perspectives for young minds of India to compete in the world in a smart way.

The Chief Executive of the college B.V. Sambashivaiah, who presided, drew the attention of students by enlightening about the importance of various skills required for the current job market and to start business ventures.

He highlighted the efforts being made by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Government of India for establishing a powerful India by removing disconnect between the demand and supply of skilled manpower, building the vocational and technical training framework, skill upgradation, etc.

While speaking about the cumulative age of populations in the globe, he said India is one of the youngest nations in the world where the average age of the population is 29 years while it is 40 years in the U.S., 46 years in Europe and 47 years in Japan.

Prof. Sambashivaiah called upon the students for acquiring the essential skills mandatorily for achieving success and being on top as India is emerging in various fronts.

Raghvendra Kadkol of Infosys and Mr Rajath Agarwal of Bhoruka Extrusions Ltd of Mysuru delivered the skilling lectures in the two sessions after the inaugural function.

More than 450 postgraduate students, 45 faculty and 10 research scholars participated. Principal S. Prathibha, IQAC Coordinator and Organising Secretary N. Rajendraprasad were present.