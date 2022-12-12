Students told to treat joy and sorrow in life with equanimity, as they cannot reject either

December 12, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Laying strong emphasis on love and trust as being the essence of humanism, actor and director Ramesh Arvind has urged the young generation to be cautious about those who attempt to sow the seeds of hate and divide society based on caste, religious and other cultural identities.

“All are human beings and the essence of humanism is mutual love and trust. As the seeds of mistrust and hate are being sown in our minds against people and communities, we view the latter suspiciously. Once you cross the wall of mistrust and reach out to people, you will find that they too are lovely human beings whom you can love and trust. The wall between communities benefits only those who created it. Never fall prey to such divisive forces in society,” he told students at Sarvajna College in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Speaking to and interacting with students at a jam-packed conference hall, the motivational speaker went on to pick incidents from his own experiences and his interactions that has had with celebrities and achievers and described those valuable life-lessons for the benefit of the students.

“The most common problem that students always face is tension or nervousness during examination. If you get nervous, you will forget even what you know very well. Only confidence can help remove nervousness in you. Feel confident always. Just think that there is nothing in this world that you cannot learn. Take your exams easy and you will feel stress-free,” he said.

Taking the example of sharing neem (bitter) and jaggery (sweet) during Ugadi festival, Ramesh Arvind said that neem and jaggery represent difficulties and happiness in life, respectively, and everyone faces them in life as a package.

“Joy and sorrow or happiness and hardships are very common in everyone’s life and they come in a package. You cannot accept one and reject the other. You have to take the entire package together. Life is designed that way. Just accept the entire package in an easy manner. Hard times are not permanent and they have to pave way for happy days. Whenever you have tears, just wipe them off and move on,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of human lives, Ramesh Arvind said that the foundations of India are built on non-violence and love and asked students to protect these values in their lives. “India has never declared war against any country. Its very foundation is built on non-violence. Human life is very precious. You should not shed a single drop of blood of others,” he said.

Chairman of Sarvagna Group of Institutions Chennareddy Patil and retired judge and president of Justice Shivaraj Patil Foundation S.M. Reddy were present.