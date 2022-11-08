Students told not to pay additional hostel fee after they stage protest

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 08, 2022 20:22 IST

Students residing at Cauvery Girls Hostel of Karnatak College belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes staged a protest in front of the administrative block of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Monday opposing collection of additional hostel fee from them.

After their protest held under the aegis of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), Vice-Chancellor of the university K.B. Gudasi assured them of immediately taking up the issue with the college principal and asked them not to pay any additional fee.

Staging the protest, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students said that last year they had paid ₹1,800 as hostel fee and this year they were being asked to pay ₹19,000.

“We are being told that as the scholarship amount comes directly to our bank account, we should pay the hostel fee in full. And we are told to vacate the rooms, if we can’t pay the full amount,” they complained.

Addressing the protestors, district president of AIDSO Mahanthesh Bilur said that there is a facility already available in the form of freeship card on the State scholarship portal and it should be made use of. He urged the university not to force the students to pay the hostel fee in advance. They should be given time to pay the hostel fee till the scholarship amount is credited to their bank accounts, he added.

He also pointed out that the mess bills of students which should have been given every month have not been paid for the last two years and sought remedial action.

Sindhu Koudi, Chennamma, Jyothi, Anjali, Aishwarya and others led the protest. Both the vice-chancellor and the registrar immediately responded to the protest and assured the students of immediately resolving the matter.

