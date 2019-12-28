Students to receive scholarships on Jan. 1

The Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthan has selected 10 first year MBBS students for scholarship. They will be honoured during the 20th anniversary celebrations of the pratishthan here on January 1.

The students are Sharanayya Veerayya Vandali, student of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences; Deepika Sharanappa, Devanna Thammanna, Adiveppa Jabshetty, and Chaitanya Vaijnath, all students of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute; Shivani S. Dattankere and Abhishek Rajkumar from Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhaganna Dugond and Sharanabasappa Hosamani of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, and Selin Preeti Louis Pinto from Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru.

The students will get a monthly scholarship of ₹1,000 each for 54 months till they complete their course.

Kannada-medium schools

Pratishthan secretary Narendra Badasheshi, in a press release here recently, said the students would get the scholarship from 2020-24. The Pratishthan provides scholarships to students from poor economic backgrounds. Priority is given to those who have studied in Kannada-medium schools, he added.