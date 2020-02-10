Students to get textbooks, uniforms on school reopening day: Minister

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Monday said schoolchildren were expected to get textbooks and uniforms on the day of the school reopening after vacation this year. A committee had been constituted to ensure their availability to schools across the State.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that till nolw the textbooks and uniforms were not made available to the students immediately after the school reopening and the distribution process used to go on till November. Efforts had been made to streamline the system from this academic year.

He said the process of appointing 10,500 teachers had commenced and the second list of teachers had not been announced for some technical reasons. The CCTV surveillance in schools will be also strengthened, the Minister added.

On the demand for removing Tipu Sultan’s lessons from textbooks, he said no decision had been taken on the issue and the committee that studied the issue had sought for detailed consultations.

Asked about the incident involving a school teacher uploading a video of a child struggling to pronounce a Kannada word in Ballari district, Mr. Kumar said the teacher had met him and urged him to revoke his suspension.

No phone use in schools

“The question is about the attitude and mindset. I asked the teacher why he made the video in the first place and uploaded it on social media. The incident shows the teacher lacking sensibilities. It’s wrong to demean somebody on their learning deficiencies,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that he has directed teachers not to use mobile phones in school hours.

The Minister also spoke about the efforts for lessening the burden of carrying books to school and the initiative called “Bagless Day”.

Ministerial berth for Mysuru

On the demand from long-time and senior BJP MLAs for ministerial berths, he said their concerns and aspirations are expected to be addressed in the next Cabinet expansion. “There are many senior MLAs and their wish is genuine,” he replied.

He favoured a ministerial berth to Mysuru which was a large and an important district. “I know there is a demand from Mysuru and I believe it will be addressed in the next expansion.”